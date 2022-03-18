What did you get for your 30th birthday? A nice meal at a posh restaurant? Some sort of video game? Maybe a nice holiday? Actor John Boyega, who turned 30 yesterday, got his own waxwork in Madame Tussauds. Or at least the announcement that he would soon have one.

Boyega, who shot to fame in ‘Attack the Block’ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, will be joining 190 other celebs who have been waxed up, including members of the royal family, Hollywood legends and various pop stars. The Golden Globe and BAFTA winner will be placed amongst other icons of the silver screen in the London Awards Party zone.

Ecstatic is the word to use when describing how Boyega felt about his wax makeover. He said, ‘When I first got the call that Madame Tussauds London wanted to come in and make a figure of this mug, I was shocked, surprised and at the same time very, very, excited. It feels very good to be counted amongst those very special people. It’s kind of crazy. Kind of cool. And surreal.’

Tim Waters, the general manager of Tussauds, expressed his delight at welcoming the Peckham born actor saying, ‘We always feel a special pride when we add a born and bred Londoner to our Madame Tussauds London line-up’.

The Star Wars hero will take residence at the Baker Street fun-zone in the summer. If you can’t wait until then, updates on his wax-look will be posted on Madame Tussauds London’s socials.

Badass, wax-sculptor Marie Tussuad founded the attraction back in 1835. Almost 200 years later it is one of London’s most popular tourist attractions entertaining around 10 million visitors every year.

