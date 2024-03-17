John Mayer at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Even if you don’t know John Mayer’s tunes (and tbh you almost certainly do, he’s one of this century’s most popular US songwriters), you’ll know his vibe. The American singer, songwriter and guitarist has long been renowned for his heartfelt, warm, romantic tunes – you know that with Mayer you’re in for a soothing, melodic, altogether pleasant sort of time.

John Mayer also has quite the live rep – and, excitingly, he’s bringing that show to London this week. The star is playing two nights at Greenwich’s O2 Arena as part of his current ‘Solo Acoustic’ European tour.

Planning on seeing Mayer at the O2 this week (or want to buy tickets)? Here’s everything you need to know about the two shows, from the setlist and doors to ticket availability.

When is John Mayer playing London’s O2 Arena?

The two shows are on Monday March 18 and Tuesday March 19.

What time do doors open?

On both dates, doors open at 6.30pm.

What time will John Mayer come on stage?

It hasn’t been confirmed exactly when Mayer will come on stage. Judging from previous stops on the current tour and the O2’s curfew, expect him to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

Who is supporting him?

Playing both nights in support is folky singer and songwriter Madison Cunningham.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist, but this is what Mayer played at a stop earlier on the tour in Stockholm, according to Setlist.fm.

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room Shot in the Dark Queen of California Shouldn’t Matter but It Does No Such Thing Who Says Waitin’ on the Day Neon In Your Atmosphere You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me Changing Stop This Train The Age of Worry Your Body Is a Wonderland In the Blood Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967 If I Ever Get Around to Living Edge of Desire The Heart of Life Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)

Can you still get tickets for John Mayer at London’s O2 Arena?

There are tickets still available for both shows, starting from £50. You can check availability on AXS here.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with AJ Odudu in Regent’s Park is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.