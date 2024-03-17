London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
John Mayer performing live
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

John Mayer at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The American songwriter’s ‘Solo Acoustic’ tour stops by Greenwich this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Even if you don’t know John Mayer’s tunes (and tbh you almost certainly do, he’s one of this century’s most popular US songwriters), you’ll know his vibe. The American singer, songwriter and guitarist has long been renowned for his heartfelt, warm, romantic tunes – you know that with Mayer you’re in for a soothing, melodic, altogether pleasant sort of time. 

John Mayer also has quite the live rep – and, excitingly, he’s bringing that show to London this week. The star is playing two nights at Greenwich’s O2 Arena as part of his current ‘Solo Acoustic’ European tour.

Planning on seeing Mayer at the O2 this week (or want to buy tickets)? Here’s everything you need to know about the two shows, from the setlist and doors to ticket availability. 

When is John Mayer playing London’s O2 Arena?

The two shows are on Monday March 18 and Tuesday March 19.

What time do doors open?

On both dates, doors open at 6.30pm.

What time will John Mayer come on stage?  

It hasn’t been confirmed exactly when Mayer will come on stage. Judging from previous stops on the current tour and the O2’s curfew, expect him to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 8.45pm. 

Who is supporting him?  

Playing both nights in support is folky singer and songwriter Madison Cunningham. 

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist, but this is what Mayer played at a stop earlier on the tour in Stockholm, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. Slow Dancing in a Burning Room
  2. Shot in the Dark
  3. Queen of California
  4. Shouldn’t Matter but It Does
  5. No Such Thing
  6. Who Says
  7. Waitin’ on the Day
  8. Neon
  9. In Your Atmosphere
  10. You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me
  11. Changing
  12. Stop This Train
  13. The Age of Worry
  14. Your Body Is a Wonderland
  15. In the Blood
  16. Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967
  17. If I Ever Get Around to Living
  18. Edge of Desire
  19. The Heart of Life
  20. Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)

Can you still get tickets for John Mayer at London’s O2 Arena?

There are tickets still available for both shows, starting from £50. You can check availability on AXS here.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with AJ Odudu in Regent’s Park is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.