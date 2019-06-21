Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Join a street party this weekend for The Great Get Together
News / City Life

Join a street party this weekend for The Great Get Together

By James Manning Posted: Friday June 21 2019, 12:03pm

We all know London can be lonely. Loads of us live a long way from family and friends; most of us are insanely busy (or at least pretending to be); and an unofficial law means that anyone caught talking to a stranger on public transport is legally obliged to board the next train to Cockfosters and have a good long think about what they’ve done (unless there’s a dog in the carriage, then fair play).

But does it have to be this way? What if we could just meet up, chat with some people we don’t know, have a lovely time together and maybe form some lasting friendships? That’s not some zany utopian vision: it’s the idea behind the annual Great Get Together, founded by the Jo Cox Foundation.

This weekend, join one of dozens of street parties, picnics and meet-ups taking place right across Greater London – including Bankside’s enormous community festival on Sunday – and help make our city a tiny bit less isolating. Fondant fancy? Don’t mind if I do.

Staff writer
By James Manning 537 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

