Join a street party this weekend for The Great Get Together

We all know London can be lonely. Loads of us live a long way from family and friends; most of us are insanely busy (or at least pretending to be); and an unofficial law means that anyone caught talking to a stranger on public transport is legally obliged to board the next train to Cockfosters and have a good long think about what they’ve done (unless there’s a dog in the carriage, then fair play).

But does it have to be this way? What if we could just meet up, chat with some people we don’t know, have a lovely time together and maybe form some lasting friendships? That’s not some zany utopian vision: it’s the idea behind the annual Great Get Together, founded by the Jo Cox Foundation.

This weekend, join one of dozens of street parties, picnics and meet-ups taking place right across Greater London – including Bankside’s enormous community festival on Sunday – and help make our city a tiny bit less isolating. Fondant fancy? Don’t mind if I do.

