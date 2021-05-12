London
Jollibee
Photo: Jollibee

Jollibee’s flagship restaurant opens in London next week

The Filipino fried chicken masters are coming to town

By Joe Mackertich
The big chains are coming, people. 

Jollibee is a very well-liked crispy fried chicken chain, founded in the Philippines in 1978. Since then it’s spread all around the world. There are a few small outlets in the UK (including one in Earl’s Court) but the poultry powers-that-be have seen fit to open a properly big one right in the heart of town. Ladies and gentlemen, we welcome to our City, the Jollibee flagship restaurant in Leicester Square (opening May 20). 

‘Bringing Jollibee to London’s West End is part of our continued commitment to expanding in Europe and bringing our delicious crispy Chickenjoy to more people around the world,' said CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong. ‘We know customers are excited to try new restaurants.’ 

The opening follows a £50m investment boost for the chain to expand in Europe. Previously, owners have stated they want to eventually have 50 outlets in the UK. Bestselling items include the Chickenjoy (the crispy chicken), Jolly Spaghetti (which includes a Filipino-inspired sweet sauce) and, of course, the Jollibee Chicken Burger. Additional unique items on offer include the Asian Chicken Tender Rice Bowl and Mango Coconut Sundae.

Anyone there next Thursday will get to witness an old-school red-carpet and also the chain’s fairly unsettling bee mascot.

Jollibee opens May 20 at 22 Leicester Square.

Wendy’s big London location has finally been announced.

The best burgers you can eat in London, in our opinion.

