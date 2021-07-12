Who doesn’t love perfect fluffy buns? Bun House is the one when it comes to delighting visitors to Chinatown with its pert Cantonese cuisine but now there’ll be even more treats on offer as acclaimed chef Joo Won pops up on the top floor for two whole months.

Serving up some sublime South Korean and European-inspired sharing dishes will be the former head chef at the Michelin-star grabbing Galvin at Windows, which is 28 floors up at the Park Lane Hilton, so the first floor of the Bun House should be no problem. Joo will be joined by his wife, pastry chef Sujin (The Wolseley, The Delaunay) to serve up some serious sharing plates. They’ve got thinly sliced, lightly cured grey mullet in a sesame, chilli and plum soy sauce as well as a kimchi and cheddar risotto with poached egg and seaweed crisp.

Worth climbing some stairs for, right? Of course there’ll also be JFC – Joo’s Fried Chicken - some rather neat deep fried chicken thighs with gochujang, ginger, honey and apple topped with creamy cashews and coriander. You want more? You may have it in the shape of three day marinated flatiron beef bulgogi served with holy basil, spring onion, crunchy chicory and pickled mooli. There is pud also; raspberry, peach and cream pavlovas and a dark chocolate cremeaux with yuza marmalade, hoji tea and toasted grain cream. Oof.

If you think you’re jazzed, wait until you hear what Bun House founder Z He has to say about it all: 'I am so excited to finally be working with Joo - I’ve been a huge fan of his for a long time so can’t wait for our customers to try his dishes. He’s really pushing the boundaries with what Korean food looks like in London and I have a lot of time for people that like to challenge the norm!'

The residency runs from August 5 - October 4. Book by emailing gm@bun.house.bar

Bun House, 26-27 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA

