Junction 2: Nina Kraviz, Four Tet and Romy xx complete the 2020 line-up

By Oliver Keens Posted: Wednesday March 4 2020, 1:03pm

PHOTOGRAPH Luke Dyson

Having replicated itself succesfully, expanding from a one-day to a two-day festival, London bop-a-thon Junction 2 has today dropped its full line-up for 2020, and it’s looking more lit than a Diptyque factory. 

Set in Hounslow’s Boston Manor Park, and laid out over a site that takes in woodland clearings, ponds and the signature presence of the M4 motorway running above The Main Stage, Junction 2 has become a firm favourite of dance music fans wanting to bathe in a big tub of underground house and techno music faves across six stages. 

Friday sees techno dream-maker Jon Hopkins playing live and last on The Main Stage, but head down earlier in the day for a rare set from The xx’s Romy and breakout house superstar CeriNina Kraviz will be owning The Bridge stage, with a raft of fellas up beforehand – Four TetMidland and Leon Vynehall. Meanwhile, weekend resident Avalon Emerson plays among the greenery of The Woods stage, where Eris Drew will be going back-to-back with partner Octo Octa. The day after goes hard, not home, with highlights including Blawan in The Warehouse, Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann playing an extended Main Stage set, plus Amelie LensAdam BeyerDixon and another exciting back-to-back: Seth Troxler and Margaret Dygas. We’re counting down the days! 

Junction 2 is at Boston Manor Park on Jun 5-6. Wanna get out of London this festival season? Then check out the best UK fessies here. And here's an earthquaking example of Eris and Octo Octa's back-to-back power, enjoy! 

By Oliver Keens 111 Posts

Oliver Keens has been the Music and Nightlife Editor of Time Out London since 2014.

Oliver covers the full extent of London's music and club scene every week in the magazine. Many people have turned up trying to be 'Oliver Keens' on guestlist's all over town. But there is actually only one (according to Facebook, at least). He's been a music journalist for over a decade, writing for a host of different titles including The Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and appearing on Radio 4 and BBC News as a commentator. He's interviewed Mick Jagger in his pants, drank Keith Richard's drink by mistake (never again), hung out in a car park with Blur long enough to get the right quote and was called a 'sweetheart' by Grace Jones. Away from work, Oliver also DJs in clubs, which helps him get a proper real-life feel for what music people actually like (as opposed to what they say they like).

Reach him at oliver.keens@timeout.com or connect with him on Insta @olikeens

