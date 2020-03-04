Junction 2: Nina Kraviz, Four Tet and Romy xx complete the 2020 line-up

Having replicated itself succesfully, expanding from a one-day to a two-day festival, London bop-a-thon Junction 2 has today dropped its full line-up for 2020, and it’s looking more lit than a Diptyque factory.

Set in Hounslow’s Boston Manor Park, and laid out over a site that takes in woodland clearings, ponds and the signature presence of the M4 motorway running above The Main Stage, Junction 2 has become a firm favourite of dance music fans wanting to bathe in a big tub of underground house and techno music faves across six stages.

Friday sees techno dream-maker Jon Hopkins playing live and last on The Main Stage, but head down earlier in the day for a rare set from The xx’s Romy and breakout house superstar Ceri. Nina Kraviz will be owning The Bridge stage, with a raft of fellas up beforehand – Four Tet, Midland and Leon Vynehall. Meanwhile, weekend resident Avalon Emerson plays among the greenery of The Woods stage, where Eris Drew will be going back-to-back with partner Octo Octa. The day after goes hard, not home, with highlights including Blawan in The Warehouse, Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann playing an extended Main Stage set, plus Amelie Lens, Adam Beyer, Dixon and another exciting back-to-back: Seth Troxler and Margaret Dygas. We’re counting down the days!

Junction 2 is at Boston Manor Park on Jun 5-6. Wanna get out of London this festival season? Then check out the best UK fessies here. And here's an earthquaking example of Eris and Octo Octa's back-to-back power, enjoy!