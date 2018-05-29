Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt wants a snog at the end of the world (sort of)

The latest big dino movie – ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ – has thumped into town, which means that it’s time to whip out the nostalgic ’90s memorabilia, run to the nearest green space and yell the theme song at the top of your lungs. So what’s different this time around? Well, a volcano is erupting (yes, they built the dino park next to a volcano, sensibly) and all our favourite terrifying critters are threatened with extinction. Again.

We spoke to the cast ahead of the film’s release and got some top tips about finding love in a hopeless place from funnyman Chris Pratt. In the trilogy, he’s Owen Grady – a kind of velociraptor-wrangling cross between Ray Mears and Evel Knievel. And for anyone who was worrying, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) gets to run in boots this time.

Catch our ‘Timed Out’ interview above, where we grill them against the clock.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ opens Jun 6 in cinemas. Get the lowdown on what to expect here.