Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Justin Timberlake at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

The Prince of Pop’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour is coming to London for two huge shows

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
Justin Timberlake performing live on stage
Photograph: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com
Advertising

Justin Timberlake fans, your time has finally come. Five years since his last major tour, the Prince of Pop is back on the road – and he’s in London for two huge shows over the next few days.

JT’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour started back in April in Vancouver and it’ll end in the US in December. It’s in support of his new album Everything I Thought It Was, which was released in March and spawned hit single ‘Selfish’. The last time Timberlake came to London on a major world tour (The Man of the Woods Tour) was in July 2018, when he also did two nights at the O2.

If you’re planning on heading to one (or both) of his two shows this time around, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Justin Timberlake playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Timberlake’s two shows in Greenwich are on Sunday August 11 and Monday August 12.

Door times

On August 11 doors open at 6pm, while on August 12 doors will open at 6.30pm.

The door (and set) times for the first date are earlier because the O2 has an earlier curfew on Sundays. It’s worth noting that you can get into the arena (but not the stage area) earlier, as the O2 opens at 10am.

What time will Justin come on stage?

Expect him to take to the stage by 8.30pm on August 11 and 9pm on August 12.

Setlist

There’s no confirmed setlist. However, for an idea of what Justin will play, this was the setlist in Manchester last week (according to Setlist.fm)

  1. No Angels
  2. LoveStoned
  3. Like I Love You
  4. My Love
  5. Technicolor
  6. Sanctified
  7. Infinity Sex
  8. FutureSex/LoveSound
  9. Play Video
  10. Imagination
  11. Drown
  12. Cry Me a River
  13. Let the Groove Get In
  14. My Favorite Drug
  15. Señorita
  16. Summer Love
  17. F**kin’ Up the Disco
  18. Play
  19. Suit & Tie
  20. Flame
  21. Say Something
  22. Pusher Love Girl
  23. Until the End of Time
  24. Selfish
  25. What Goes Around... Comes Around
  26. CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!
  27. Rock Your Body
  28. SexyBack
  29. Mirrors

Support acts for ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Support comes from Andrew Hypes, Justin Timberlake’s tour DJ.

Tickets

Tickets are still available for both shows, starting from £74. Find ‘em on AXS here and Ticketmaster here

Seating plan

This is the seating plan, according to Ticketmaster.

A seating plan for the O2 Arena in London
Image: Ticketmaster

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.