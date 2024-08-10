Justin Timberlake at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Justin Timberlake fans, your time has finally come. Five years since his last major tour, the Prince of Pop is back on the road – and he’s in London for two huge shows over the next few days.

JT’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour started back in April in Vancouver and it’ll end in the US in December. It’s in support of his new album Everything I Thought It Was, which was released in March and spawned hit single ‘Selfish’. The last time Timberlake came to London on a major world tour (The Man of the Woods Tour) was in July 2018, when he also did two nights at the O2.

If you’re planning on heading to one (or both) of his two shows this time around, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Justin Timberlake playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Timberlake’s two shows in Greenwich are on Sunday August 11 and Monday August 12.

Door times

On August 11 doors open at 6pm, while on August 12 doors will open at 6.30pm.

The door (and set) times for the first date are earlier because the O2 has an earlier curfew on Sundays. It’s worth noting that you can get into the arena (but not the stage area) earlier, as the O2 opens at 10am.

What time will Justin come on stage?

Expect him to take to the stage by 8.30pm on August 11 and 9pm on August 12.

Setlist

There’s no confirmed setlist. However, for an idea of what Justin will play, this was the setlist in Manchester last week (according to Setlist.fm)

No Angels LoveStoned Like I Love You My Love Technicolor Sanctified Infinity Sex FutureSex/LoveSound Play Video Imagination Drown Cry Me a River Let the Groove Get In My Favorite Drug Señorita Summer Love F**kin’ Up the Disco Play Suit & Tie Flame Say Something Pusher Love Girl Until the End of Time Selfish What Goes Around... Comes Around CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! Rock Your Body SexyBack Mirrors

Support acts for ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Support comes from Andrew Hypes, Justin Timberlake’s tour DJ.

Tickets

Tickets are still available for both shows, starting from £74. Find ‘em on AXS here and Ticketmaster here.

Seating plan

This is the seating plan, according to Ticketmaster.

