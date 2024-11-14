Subscribe
Kasabian and The Streets at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Indie rock anthems and UK hip-hop legends will combine in the capital this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, UK
Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian performing live in Belgium
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
What unites big-riff stadium rockers Kasabian and legendary UK hip-hop act The Streets? Well, both have a stonking supply of hits, both are British icons (obvs) and both have an untouchable live rep. Oh, and both are playing the same night at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

That’s right, Serge Pizzorno and Mike Skinner will both play the same show at London’s biggest indoor arena this week. Kasabian will headline the O2 on Friday November 15, with support from The Streets – it isn’t a joint headline show, but it may as well be.

Heading to the O2 this Friday? Here’s everything you need to know about the gig, from timings and potential setlists to remaining ticket availability. 

Date 

Kasabian’s headline show supported by the Streets is on Friday November 15 2024.

Timings

Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect The Streets to take to the stage at around 7.30pm and Kasabian to come on at around 9pm. Curfew is 11pm.

Setlist

At a show last week in Glasgow, this is what both acts played (according to Setlist.fm)

Kasabian

  1. Call
  2. Club Foot
  3. Ill Ray (The King)
  4. Underdog
  5. Shoot the Runner
  6. Re‐Wired
  7. You’re in Love With a Psycho
  8. Coming Back to Me Good
  9. Italian Horror
  10. stevie
  11. Comeback Kid
  12. STARGAZR
  13. treat
  14. Vlad the Impaler
  15. Empire
  16. S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)
  17. bumblebeee
  18. Reason Is Treason
  19. Bless This Acid House
  20. Fire

The Streets

  1. Turn the Page
  2. Who’s Got the Bag
  3. Let’s Push Things Forward
  4. Don’t Mug Yourself
  5. Has It Come to This?
  6. I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him
  7. Wrong Answers Only
  8. Troubled Waters
  9. Fit but You Know It
  10. Dry Your Eyes
  11. Blinded by the Lights
  12. Take Me as I Am

Support acts

The Streets are the official support here, expected to start between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets

Some tickets for Friday’s show are still available on AXS, starting from around £30. Find tickets here.

