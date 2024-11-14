What unites big-riff stadium rockers Kasabian and legendary UK hip-hop act The Streets? Well, both have a stonking supply of hits, both are British icons (obvs) and both have an untouchable live rep. Oh, and both are playing the same night at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

That’s right, Serge Pizzorno and Mike Skinner will both play the same show at London’s biggest indoor arena this week. Kasabian will headline the O2 on Friday November 15, with support from The Streets – it isn’t a joint headline show, but it may as well be.

Heading to the O2 this Friday? Here’s everything you need to know about the gig, from timings and potential setlists to remaining ticket availability.

Date

Kasabian’s headline show supported by the Streets is on Friday November 15 2024.

Timings

Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect The Streets to take to the stage at around 7.30pm and Kasabian to come on at around 9pm. Curfew is 11pm.

Setlist

At a show last week in Glasgow, this is what both acts played (according to Setlist.fm)

Kasabian

Call Club Foot Ill Ray (The King) Underdog Shoot the Runner Re‐Wired You’re in Love With a Psycho Coming Back to Me Good Italian Horror stevie Comeback Kid STARGAZR treat Vlad the Impaler Empire S.F. (Lost Souls Forever) bumblebeee Reason Is Treason Bless This Acid House Fire

The Streets

Turn the Page Who’s Got the Bag Let’s Push Things Forward Don’t Mug Yourself Has It Come to This? I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him Wrong Answers Only Troubled Waters Fit but You Know It Dry Your Eyes Blinded by the Lights Take Me as I Am

Support acts

The Streets are the official support here, expected to start between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets

Some tickets for Friday’s show are still available on AXS, starting from around £30. Find tickets here.

