Keane at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The band is celebrating 20 years of ‘Hopes and Fears’ with a world tour – and it stops by Greenwich this weekend

Noughties nostalgists, the time has finally come. Pop rock titans Keane are currently in the midst of a world tour celebrating 20 years of the band’s seminal debut album Hopes and Fears – and this weekend that tour finally arrives in London.

The band best-known for hits like ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ and ‘Everybody’s Changing’ (both of which are on Hopes and Fears) are playing two huge shows at London’s O2 Arena. After these shows, Keane will head off for more performances in Europe and South America.

Planning on going to one of Keane’s shows in Greenwich this weekend? From the start time to ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know.

When are Keane playing London’s O2 Arena?

Keane’s shows at the O2 will take place on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11 2024.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30pm on both days.

What time will Keane come on stage?

Expect the band to come on between 8.45pm and 9pm.

Who is supporting the band?

Indie rockers The Lathums will be supporting Keane on both dates.

Any news on the setlist?

While Keane aren’t playing Hopes and Fears in order and in full, expect plenty of tunes from that record. For an idea of what the band will play, here’s what the setlist was at a show in Bournemouth (according to Setlist.fm).

Can’t Stop Now Silenced by the Night Bend and Break Your Eyes Open Nothing in My Way The Way I Feel Sunshine You Are Young Everybody’s Changing On a Day Like Today Perfect Symmetry A Bad Dream Untitled 1 Spiralling Is It Any Wonder? She Has No Time This Is the Last Time Crystal Ball Somewhere Only We Know We Might as Well Be Strangers Sovereign Light Café Bedshaped

Can you still get tickets for Keane at London’s O2 Arena?

Tickets are still available for both shows, starting from £30. You can find ‘em on AXS here and on Ticketmaster here.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.