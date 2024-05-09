London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Keane performing live in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Keane at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The band is celebrating 20 years of ‘Hopes and Fears’ with a world tour – and it stops by Greenwich this weekend

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Noughties nostalgists, the time has finally come. Pop rock titans Keane are currently in the midst of a world tour celebrating 20 years of the band’s seminal debut album Hopes and Fears – and this weekend that tour finally arrives in London.

The band best-known for hits like ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ and ‘Everybody’s Changing’ (both of which are on Hopes and Fears) are playing two huge shows at London’s O2 Arena. After these shows, Keane will head off for more performances in Europe and South America.

Planning on going to one of Keane’s shows in Greenwich this weekend? From the start time to ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know. 

When are Keane playing London’s O2 Arena?

Keane’s shows at the O2 will take place on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11 2024.

What time do doors open? 

Doors open at 6.30pm on both days.

What time will Keane come on stage?

Expect the band to come on between 8.45pm and 9pm.

Who is supporting the band?

Indie rockers The Lathums will be supporting Keane on both dates.

Any news on the setlist?

While Keane aren’t playing Hopes and Fears in order and in full, expect plenty of tunes from that record. For an idea of what the band will play, here’s what the setlist was at a show in Bournemouth (according to Setlist.fm). 

  1. Can’t Stop Now
  2. Silenced by the Night
  3. Bend and Break
  4. Your Eyes Open
  5. Nothing in My Way
  6. The Way I Feel
  7. Sunshine
  8. You Are Young
  9. Everybody’s Changing
  10. On a Day Like Today
  11. Perfect Symmetry
  12. A Bad Dream
  13. Untitled 1
  14. Spiralling
  15. Is It Any Wonder?
  16. She Has No Time
  17. This Is the Last Time
  18. Crystal Ball
  19. Somewhere Only We Know
  20. We Might as Well Be Strangers
  21. Sovereign Light Café
  22. Bedshaped

Can you still get tickets for Keane at London’s O2 Arena?

Tickets are still available for both shows, starting from £30. You can find ‘em on AXS here and on Ticketmaster here.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.