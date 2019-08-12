Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Keep the Pride celebrations going at these LGBTQ+ festivals in London
By Angela Hui Posted: Monday August 12 2019, 5:15pm

Photograph: @paulrstafford/Instagram

Deptford Pride

Visit south-east London’s micro-Pride for activist stalls and interactive storytime with drag queen Ola Jide. Stay for the afterparty, a tribute to 1980s LGBTQ+ night Out Dance at The Albany. Giffin Square. Deptford rail. Sat Aug 17. Free. Afterparty £10.

ParaPride

The RVT will, as always, be delivering top-class queer performances, along with mental-health first-aiders, the option of a quiet zone and a BSL interpreter for a celebration that’s accessible to all. Royal Vauxhall Tavern. Tube: Vauxhall. Sat Aug 17. Free but £10 voluntary donations welcome.

London Trans + Intersex Pride

This grassroots festival is inviting trans, non-binary, intersex and gender-nonconforming communities to come together in September. There’ll be talks, panel discussions and performances by and for trans and intersex people. Hackney, exact location TBC. Sep 14. Free.

Images: Deptford Pride, photograph:@mepp_london Instagram. ParaPride, photograph: ParaPride. 

