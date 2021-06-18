Kenneth Branagh is back on stage this summer in a tiny theatre

[title]
Back in the summer of 2017, Kenneth ‘Sir Ken’ Branagh directed Tom Hiddleston in an ultra-exclusive, ultra low-key production of ‘Hamlet’ that served as a fundraiser for their alma mater, the Rada drama school.
Four years on, and here’s another hot-ticket Rada fundraiser: no Hiddleston this time, but Branagh will be deploying his own formidable acting chops to star in a very limited run production of Terence Rattigan’s sublime ‘The Browning Version’, the great English playwright’s piercingly bittersweet 1948 short play about an embittered classics teacher Andrew Crocker-Harris’s last day at his school.
As Crocker-Harris, Branagh is the big name, and he’ll be joined by a cast of Rada graduates.
The production will run for a mere three weeks this August at Riverside Studios, and will go on sale with a capacity of just 170 – this should double if social distancing does indeed end on July 19, but by any measure it’s a rare chance to see one of the great British actors of our day, up close and personal, and all for a good cause.
The initial run of tickets go on sale 21 June at 10am from branagh-theatre.com
‘The Browning Version’ is at Riverside Studios, Aug 5-29.
