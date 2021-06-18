Kenneth Branagh is back on stage this summer in a tiny theatre

Tickets go on sale Monday to see Sir Ken star in and direct ‘The Browning Version’

Back in the summer of 2017, Kenneth ‘Sir Ken’ Branagh directed Tom Hiddleston in an ultra-exclusive, ultra low-key production of ‘Hamlet’ that served as a fundraiser for their alma mater, the Rada drama school.

Four years on, and here’s another hot-ticket Rada fundraiser: no Hiddleston this time, but Branagh will be deploying his own formidable acting chops to star in a very limited run production of Terence Rattigan’s sublime ‘The Browning Version’, the great English playwright’s piercingly bittersweet 1948 short play about an embittered classics teacher Andrew Crocker-Harris’s last day at his school.

As Crocker-Harris, Branagh is the big name, and he’ll be joined by a cast of Rada graduates.

The production will run for a mere three weeks this August at Riverside Studios, and will go on sale with a capacity of just 170 – this should double if social distancing does indeed end on July 19, but by any measure it’s a rare chance to see one of the great British actors of our day, up close and personal, and all for a good cause.

The initial run of tickets go on sale 21 June at 10am from branagh-theatre.com

‘The Browning Version’ is at Riverside Studios, Aug 5-29.

