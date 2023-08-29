Kensington Palace’s helipad is being turned into a public ice rink this winter

‘A Magical Winter Experience at Kensington Palace’ will also have a funfair and festive foodhall

The Royals will soon be giving up some of their regal privileges in favour of something for all of us normal, non-Royal people. The helipad at Kensington Palace, the former residence of Princess Diana and now home to Will and Kate, is being turned into a public ice rink.

A 2,800 square-metre ice rink will be built in Perks Field, a long strip of land used by the royals as a helipad in the grounds of Kensington Palace. The new rink will have space for 750 skaters, but that won’t be all: as part of ‘A Magical Winter Experience at Kensington Palace’, there’ll also be a festive funfair and food hall.

With space for 750 skaters, you’ll be able to zoom around the ice, or ethereally float like a princess, from Friday December 1 2023 until Sunday January 7 2024.

Skating sessions will last for 45 minutes and the rink will be open for three sessions a day: 9.30am to 1.30pm; 1.30pm to 5.30pm and 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Tickets for ‘A Magical Winter Experience at Kensington Palace’ drop on September 6 and, though the price for skating sessions haven’t yet been revealed, you can register for early bird tickets online now.

