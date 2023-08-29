London
Kensington Palace, London
Photograph: cowardlion / Shutterstock.com

Kensington Palace’s helipad is being turned into a public ice rink this winter

‘A Magical Winter Experience at Kensington Palace’ will also have a funfair and festive foodhall

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
The Royals will soon be giving up some of their regal privileges in favour of something for all of us normal, non-Royal people. The helipad at Kensington Palace, the former residence of Princess Diana and now home to Will and Kate, is being turned into a public ice rink. 

A 2,800 square-metre ice rink will be built in Perks Field, a long strip of land used by the royals as a helipad in the grounds of Kensington Palace. The new rink will have space for 750 skaters, but that won’t be all: as part of ‘A Magical Winter Experience at Kensington Palace’, there’ll also be a festive funfair and food hall.

With space for 750 skaters, you’ll be able to zoom around the ice, or ethereally float like a princess, from Friday December 1 2023 until Sunday January 7 2024.

Skating sessions will last for 45 minutes and the rink will be open for three sessions a day: 9.30am to 1.30pm; 1.30pm to 5.30pm and 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Tickets for ‘A Magical Winter Experience at Kensington Palace’ drop on September 6 and, though the price for skating sessions haven’t yet been revealed, you can register for early bird tickets online now

Get your skates ready and sign up now. 

