Kerb is giving away 240 free lunches in St Katharine Docks

It’s the birth everyone’s buzzing about this month. No, not Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – we’re talking about the inception of the Thursday inKERBator Market, which will be dishing up grub for the people of ‘St Kats’ every week from today.

And this ain’t just any old street food. Regulars at the market will include Afghan mantu lamb mince dumplings from 2 Lads Kitchen, spicy satay chicken sausage hot dogs from Dapper Dogs, juicy goodness from Tucka Burger, Pakistani home cooking from Baba Dhaba and, from Street Pig BBQ... well, we’ll let you guess.

If all that’s piqued your curiosity, allow this to grab your full attention: Kerb is set to give away 240 lunches from participating vendors, totally free of charge. All you need to do to qualify is bring along a reusable lunch box or container, as this is all part of its Pact Lunch scheme.

There’ll be 100 lunches going free today, 100 more on Thursday May 23, and ten more a time on the four following Thursdays, noon-2pm. Full details here. Break a (chicken) leg.

Kerb St Kats. Tower Hill tube. From Thu May 16. Free (if you’re lucky).

