Kerb is launching a Covent Garden street food market - and here’s what you can eat

Don’t kerb your enthusiasm: there’s a brand new street food HQ opening up in Covent Garden.

Housed within the industrial surroundings of an ex-banana warehouse on Earlham Street, Seven Dials Market has been cooked up by London’s street food heroes, Kerb.

The organisers already host markets on select days across the city, but this will be their first permanent fixture – and we’ve got all the info on exactly which tasty treats you’ll be able to munch on when it opens to the public this Saturday (September 7).

Big Shot Coffee & Doughnuts

Fromage fiends will be able to indulge at Pick & Cheese – the world’s first conveyor belt restaurant (!) – while south London’s experimental Japanese favourites Nanban will also be in residence. Want pastrami perfection? Head to Monty’s Deli. Vegan tacos? Club Mexicana has you covered. Taiwanese puddings? That’s Wheelcake Island.

Basically, across their 20 stalls (including some top-quality booze from the East London Liquor Company and other faves), you’re bound to satisfy the fancies of even the pickiest group of pals.

There’s even Cucumber Alley – a strip dedicated to London produce – featuring treats from Karaway Bakery, Crown & Queue charcuterie and loads more.

Pick & Cheese

Check out the full list of traders below and start searching for your stretchiest waistbands.

Pick & Cheese

Club Mexicana

Square Root Soda

Monty’s Deli

Truffle

Strozzapreti

Nanban

Claw

Yum Bun

El Pollotte

Yin

Big Shot Coffee + Donuts

Crown & Queue

Karaway Bakery

Wheelcake Island

Hackney Gelato

Roadkill Butchery

England Preserves

East London Liquor Company

The English Flowerhouse

