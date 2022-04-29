Kew Gardens’ brand-new programme, Food Forever, is back with a bang this summer along with an impressive line-up of events that explore the future of food.

In a rapidly changing world, Food Forever invites visitors to reflect on how what they eat can help to transform the planet positively. Festivities include a selection of large-scale art installations, a stellar line-up of guest menus, talks and after-hours evenings beginning in June running through to September.

As the sun goes down over Kew this summer, After Hours opens the door to a range of vibrant immersive installations and exhibitions across the gardens, so visitors can explore the ambience of Kew at dusk.

The art installations are all humungous, too. Feast your eyes on work by Danish artist Thomas Dambo (above) who uses thrown away materials to construct colossal sculptures of characters and animals. Or explore the work of Serge Attukwei Clottey, who uses discarded car tyres and jute sacks to build kaleidoscopic installations. You can also expect live performances and food tastings while you soak up the lush gardens after-hours.

The evening talks in the famous Victorian Temperate House will explore topics from biodiversity loss to food waste. Inviting a dazzling roster of leading writers, chefs, artists and scientists, Kew hopes to show us how to prolong the future of our food resources.

And the festivities don’t stop there. In the heart of Kew’s Arboretum, the pavilion restaurant will be host to a bunch of award-winning chefs for a series of guest menus. Each dish will be plant-led, highlighting the positive environmental impact of reduced meat consumption. Confirmed chefs include vegetarian powerhouse Anna Jones, founder of Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, Zoe Adjonyoh, eco-chef Tom Hunt and Dr Rupy Aujla (@doctors_kitchen), each putting their own spin on environmentally friendly cooking.

So why not learn how to protect the future of food at Kew this summer, all while having a great time?

Food Forever, Kew Gardens, May 21-Sep 18, entry included with tickets to Kew Gardens.

This year’s Proms will be the first to feature video-game soundtracks.

Canada Water is up next for the big King’s Cross regeneration treatment.