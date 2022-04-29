London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sculpture by Thomas Dambo
Photograph: RBG Kew

Kew Gardens’ Food Forever programme is BACK

Art, food and sustainability become one again

Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

Kew Gardens’ brand-new programme, Food Forever, is back with a bang this summer along with an impressive line-up of events that explore the future of food.

In a rapidly changing world, Food Forever invites visitors to reflect on how what they eat can help to transform the planet positively. Festivities include a selection of large-scale art installations, a stellar line-up of guest menus, talks and after-hours evenings beginning in June running through to September. 

As the sun goes down over Kew this summer, After Hours opens the door to a range of vibrant immersive installations and exhibitions across the gardens, so visitors can explore the ambience of Kew at dusk.

The art installations are all humungous, too. Feast your eyes on work by Danish artist Thomas Dambo (above) who uses thrown away materials to construct colossal sculptures of characters and animals. Or explore the work of Serge Attukwei Clottey, who uses discarded car tyres and jute sacks to build kaleidoscopic installations. You can also expect live performances and food tastings while you soak up the lush gardens after-hours.

The evening talks in the famous Victorian Temperate House will explore topics from biodiversity loss to food waste. Inviting a dazzling roster of leading writers, chefs, artists and scientists, Kew hopes to show us how to prolong the future of our food resources.

And the festivities don’t stop there. In the heart of Kew’s Arboretum, the pavilion restaurant will be host to a bunch of award-winning chefs for a series of guest menus. Each dish will be plant-led, highlighting the positive environmental impact of reduced meat consumption. Confirmed chefs include vegetarian powerhouse Anna Jones, founder of Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, Zoe Adjonyoh, eco-chef Tom Hunt and Dr Rupy Aujla (@doctors_kitchen), each putting their own spin on environmentally friendly cooking.

So why not learn how to protect the future of food at Kew this summer, all while having a great time?

Food Forever, Kew Gardens, May 21-Sep 18, entry included with tickets to Kew Gardens.

This year’s Proms will be the first to feature video-game soundtracks.

Canada Water is up next for the big King’s Cross regeneration treatment.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on green cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.