Kew Gardens is massively expanding its £1 entry concession tickets scheme

Vicious venus fly traps, giant orchids and one of the smelliest plants on Earth are just some of the amazing things you can see at Kew Gardens. But did you know that Kew has a concession scheme that allows some people £1 access to the stunning botanical gardens and greenhouses? And now the scheme has been expanded to even more people.

Launched in January 2022, people who are on Universal Credit or Pension Credit can get into Kew for just a quid. This has now been extended to asylum seekers, as people with an application registration card (ARC) for asylum can also claim the concession.

Since it launched, more than 100,000 people have taken advantage of the £1 tickets for Kew. A full-price adult ticket would normally set you back £20 in peak season, and £12 during off peak times.

Sandra Botterell, director of marketing and commercial enterprise at RBG Kew, said: ‘I’m delighted that so many people have made use of this £1 concession so far. It’s been heartening to hear so much glowing feedback from people who have been able to access and enjoy the Gardens, benefiting from the positive impact being surrounded by nature can have on our wellbeing.

‘It’s also been fantastic to see lots of our peer organisations adopting similar schemes to make their incredible spaces more accessible.’

It’s recommended to book Kew tickets online. Simply select the concession price if you’re eligible.

