Why is the Museum of London’s new logo dividing locals?

The Museum of London has been undergoing a major rebrand. After closing up shop (not without a massive party) at its old London Wall location, and changing its name to ‘London Museum’, it’s now revealed an interesting new logo, and it’s safe to say people are divided.

London Museum’s new logo depicts a pigeon doing a big poo. No, you didn’t misread that. The new branding, which was designed by Uncommon Creative Studio, has a white pigeon that appears to be made of clay, standing over a fresh ‘splat’, which is also covered in gold glitter.

Our new look has taken flight 🕊️#londonmuseum pic.twitter.com/TyfzeOV0Ua — London Museum (@LDN_Museum) July 24, 2024

The public were perplexed at the new branding, with many people wondering why the museum wanted to compare itself to a turd.

‘“Our museum is like shit” hardly seems the most inspired sales pitch..’ wrote one X user. Others called it ‘embarrassing’ and ‘a waste of time and money’.

Maxwell Blowfield, author of the popular ‘maxwell museums’ newsletter wrote: ‘No one ever thinks, feels or speaks about pigeons. They’re one of the least unique things about London.’

‘London is a remarkable place,’ he added in the scathing review. ‘Yet the London Museum has has managed to avoid representing anything remarkable about it in this rebrand. Which is in itself remarkable.’

But London Museum has defended its new designs. ‘A good logo gets people talking,’ said the museum’s director Sharon Ament, who also happens to be a self-professed pigeon lover. ‘The pigeon and splat speak to a historic place full of dualities, a place where the grit and the glitter have existed side by side for millennia.’

We can’t help but wonder if the London Museum is trolling us. What do you think? Is it totally crap, or a clever work of art?

