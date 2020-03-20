Kew Gardens is staying open and charging half its entry fee

To help Londoners get their green fix during these trying times, Kew’s beautiful botanic gardens will be remaining open and offering half-price entry.

If you’re not feeling unwell or self-isolating because you’re living with someone who is, and if you’re not in a high-risk group, you can now visit the gardens for £8.25 a ticket, 50 percent off the usual day price.

The gardens’ buildings and structures are closed, but Londoners will still be able to wander around all 320 acres of the Unesco World Heritage site.

A Kew spokesperson has said the gardens are being kept open so Londoners can enjoy some ‘space and tranquillity during these difficult times’.

They have advised visitors to practice social distancing while visiting, and garden staff whose roles are not essential to operations have been asked to stay at home. It’s best to buy tickets online as the venue is no longer accepting cash transactions for safety reasons, although contactless payment methods will be available at the gate.

So although we have to keep a bit of distance from each other, we can still try and get up close to nature.

Find out more about Kew Gardens and its new entry fees here.

