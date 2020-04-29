KFC is reopening 100 UK stores as early as next week

Have we got some clucking good news for you? KFC just announced that it will have reopened 100 of its UK stores as early as Monday (May 4). The fast-food chain closed restaurants nationwide on March 23 and just a handful (20, to be exact) have slowly re-opened for delivery over the past few weeks. But now, 80 extra branches across the country will be opening doors to fried chicken orders via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

For London, there are currently four active branches of the fried chicken chain: in Putney, Hammersmith, Enfield and Mornington Crescent (with a full list of UK locations that will be open by next week available here). The kitchens will be preparing a limited menu to help smaller teams maintain social distancing practices. These four restaurants were among those to reopen in a wave of changes earlier this week – fast-food fans desperately trying to get popcorn chicken and Zinger Tower burgers back in their lives might be disappointed to see no other London outlets added to the line-up of locations that will be delivering.

On a more positive note, though, the restaurant chain will continue to provide hot food to NHS staff through its partnership with Deliveroo, promising 10,000 meals a week once these additional branches open their doors on Monday.

The Managing Director for KFC UK and Ireland, Paula MacKenzie, said: ‘This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that’s key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family. I’m hugely appreciative of our team members who have returned to work – it’s a challenging time for everyone, but we’re so glad to play our part in helping to feed the nation.’

