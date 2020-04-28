Your time at home just got a whole lot more cheeky. Much-loved Portuguese-themed chicken chain Nando’s has announced its return, reopening select London branches for home delivery. Lucky for Londoners, four of the six UK stores to reopen happen to be in the capital.

Nando’s branches in Bankside, Camberwell, Canary Wharf and Gloucester Road started offering a delivery service yesterday, after more than a month of inactivity that left many a fast-food fan feeling bereft.



Nando’s first closed its stores on March 23, although some stores were active earlier this month as they started cooking and delivering peri-peri chicken to NHS hospital staff in London. The only sniff of the stuff for those at home was a cook-along on the Nando’s Instagram feed with recipes shared with viewers in advance.

But now, a reduced menu landing on Deliveroo means a wider spread of Londoners can get their peri-peri fix. If you’re sadly outside of delivery catchment, Nando’s officials are hoping this is just phase one of the restaurant’s return to the food delivery app and to Londoners’ lives. In the meantime, the chain will continue to commit to sending 250 free meals a day to NHS staff at hospitals near to its reopened branches.

