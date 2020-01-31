Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Kisstory Festival is bringing B2B anthems to Crystal Palace this summer
By Samantha Willis Posted: Friday January 31 2020, 5:36pm

Kisstory Festival is bringing B2B anthems to Crystal Palace this summer
If you’re not familiar with the radio station Kisstory then let us try to describe it in a few words: the precursor to a big night out.

Those of you who are will know it for its B2B loop of old skool anthems. An example tracklist would look something like: Brandy and Monica’s ‘The Boy is Mine’, interspersed with Fat Man Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan’s ‘Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up)’ and that’ll be followed by Whitney Houston’s ‘It’s Not Right But it’s Okay’.

Long-term listeners will be delighted to discover that its packing those bags full of bangers and heading down to London for the second Kisstory Festival from Kiss.

This year’s day-long sesh will be held at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday July 25 and promises a roster of the station’s favourite DJs, exclusive performances – wait for it – special guests!  

Catch you in south east London for a right royal rewind!

