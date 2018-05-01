Knew it! Londoners take bad tea as a personal insult

You have been warned: do not make a Londoner a bad cuppa. According to a survey of 2,000 people by tea brand Clipper, we’re ‘genuinely insulted’ by a cup of tea that’s not to our taste, and will stay narked about it for almost ten minutes (way longer than less bothered folks in other parts of the country).

Furthermore, of the 91,728 cuppas the average person drinks in their lifetime, nearly 10,000 will be disappointing. In case you’re wondering who’s rubbish at brewing up, 31 percent of people surveyed said the worst tea rounds were made by workmates. Correction: work colleagues.

