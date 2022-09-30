Head to Koya Ko on October 7 for the chance to win free udon for 12 months

The dons of udon, Koya, are celebrating the first birthday of their Broadway Market restaurant, Koya Ko, next week. Partying in style, they’re giving away a year’s worth of free noodles to four very lucky udon fanatics.

On Friday October 7, dining at Koya Ko on Broadway Market will also let you take part in the chance to win something from one of its ‘lucky bowls’. All you have to do is order a main noodle or rice dish, slurp your way to the bottom, then turn over the bowl to see if it has a lucky symbol. Diners with the auspicious emblem will be allowed to pick a ‘birthday card’ from behind the bar, which will reveal their prize.

There will be a load of different prizes up for grabs, including free pints of Asahi and Happy Endings x Koya ice-cream sandwiches. And four lucky noodle heads will be entitled to a free bowl of udon every month for the next year.

Koya Ko first opened in 2021 as the more casual ‘little sister’ to the restaurant’s Soho and City locations. Its been serving up iconic noods ever since, including its legendary english-breakfast udon and noodles with mushrooms and walnut miso (kinoko).

We’ll see you down there on October 7. Ready, set, slurp!

Koya Ko, 12 Broadway Market Mews, E8 4TS.

