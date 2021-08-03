London
Koya
Ola O SmitOla O Smit

Koya to open new restaurant on Broadway Market

Udon noodle specialist to launch restaurant with standing dining in Hackney

Written by
Angela Hui
A standing ovation for well-loved udon restaurant Koya as they gear up to launch Koya Ko, a new tachi-gui standing-style restaurant to Broadway Market in September. 

Inspired by Japan's fast-paced train station noodle bar dining scene, this new neighbourhood restaurant and takeaway is designed for solo diners looking for a quick slurp and bite. Located in the old Twigs space between Arabica and La Bouche. 

For those who want to give the legs a rest there will also be space for more leisurely meals with friends and family with larger tables both inside and outside if standing and eating at the counter isn't your thing.

Food wise: co-founder and head chef Shuko Oda will do a revamped take on Koya's famous udon noodles and donburi dishes, as well as some seasonal specials.

Lucky east Londoners, udon know what's going to hit you. 

12 Broadway Market Mews, E8 4TS

