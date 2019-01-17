Ladies & Gentlemen opens bar number two in a Camden toilet

If you like your drinking convenient you’ve probably heard all about Ladies & Gentlemen, a subterranean Kentish Town bar housed in a former public lavatory. The K-Town cocktail bar is known for its quirky drinks and characterful service, brought to the area by William Borrell (who also owns Vestal Vodka).

Now north Londoners can also spend a penny in a follow-up to the original – bar number two, if you will. The team has just launched L&GCamden, another cocktail bar in an old Victorian WC, but this time next to Camden Road station.

The cosy underground bar – which launched last night (Wed Jan 16) – has room for 45 and plenty of cheeky drinks to try. L&GCamden is also offering a ten percent discount on classic cocktails in its first week of trading. Bursting to get down there?

L&G Camden is now open in the former toilets by Camden Road station (on the junction of Camden Road and Royal College Street), NW1 9NL. Get ten percent off classic cocktails until Wednesday January 23.

Hello cheeky! Find more quirky London bars in public toilets.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.