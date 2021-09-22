Lady Gaga is playing a gig at Westfield, kind of

Lady Gaga’s twice-postponed Chromatica Ball tour will hopefully finally arrive in London next year (although there’s not currently a fixed date for it).

In the meantime, she’s about to put out an entire new album: ‘Love for Sale’, her second set of duets with legendary crooner Tony Bennett (following 2014’s ‘Cheek to Cheek’), is released on October 1.

Unlike the brash ‘Chromatica’, it’s not the sort of record you tour to football stadiums, so this time the woman born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta will be playing somewhere classier and more intimate. She’ll be playing… Westfield!

Well, kind of: apparently sans Tony (who has quite reasonably retired from live performance because he’s 95, though it wouldn’t be that shocking if his voice at least featured) she’ll be playing a special free concert to promote the record on September 30 from an unspecified location that’s probably not a shopping mall. However, it will be exclusively broadcast live via Westfield’s streaming channel or, even better, at special pop-up ‘fan zones’ at all 35 of the world’s Westfields.

Okay, it has the superficial air of something a bit naff, but Westfield has presumably paid out a fair amount of cash to make this happen, and one imagines Gaga wouldn’t leave her notoriously devoted fans stranded in any old pop-up zones. Plus, the whole world just went nuts for some pre-recorded versions of ABBA doing a show, so why not a live Gaga?

In any case, with 2021 largely a write-off for international touring, the Westfield shows are still a little transatlantic stardust sprinkled over the end of this bleakest of periods.



Registration is now open for the concert, which takes place on September 30 at 6.30pm. Click here to sign up to see it online or in person for free.

