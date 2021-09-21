Young people can get free tickets to an intimate AJ Tracey gig

If you’re aged 16 to 24, you’re in luck. Not because you have fewer wrinkles than most of us and probably understand TikTok better than the majority of Time Out’s editorial team, but because you are in the enviable age bracket who have a shot of scooping up free tickets to see AJ Tracey live next Wednesday.

The acclaimed London-born rapper – known for his tracks ‘Thiago Silva’ (with Dave), ‘Ladbroke Grove’ and ‘Rain’ (with Aitch) – will play Under The Bridge at Stamford Bridge on September 29, to an intimate audience of only 200 guests.

Tracey will be supported by rising pop star Mae Muller and rapper Ivorian Doll, who will join him in sharing their career experiences along with confidence-boosting tips. Random? Maybe not as random as you may think – it’s all for Apprentice Nation, an organisation aiming to help young people with their career development by highlighting alternatives to university. Tinie Tempah, Krept & Konan, Young T & Bugsey and Ray BLK are among artists who have performed at its previous shows.

Speaking about the gig, AJ Tracey said: ‘I’m excited to have this opportunity to perform my latest tracks and share my story, especially at a time when there’s still so much uncertainty around. I didn’t always know what my path was, so I know it’s really important to keep highlighting the opportunities out there for those who might not know where to look.’

If you don’t manage to make it along, the one-off performance will be streamed for free on October 7 on Apprentice Nation’s website.

The gig takes place on Wed Sep 29 at Under the Bridge, SW6 1HS, from 3pm. You can enter the prize draw by signing up to Apprentice Nation here.

