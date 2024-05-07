LeAnn Rimes at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The platinum-selling country star’s The Story… So Far Tour stops by London this week

LeAnn Rimes – Grammy award-winning, platinum-selling country star – is playing London’s O2 Arena this week. Rimes, best known for her belting voice and hits like ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight’ and ‘How Do I Live’, is coming to Greenwich as part of her The Story… So Far Tour.

This week’s show will be Rimes’ first in the UK in over six years. It follows her 19th studio album God’s Work in 2022 and the news that she’ll be a voice coach in the next season of The Voice UK. After her show at the O2 (which is her only Europe stop planned this year), she’ll return to the US.

Planning to see LeAnn Rimes at the O2 Arena this week? From timings to ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know.

When is LeAnn Rimes playing London’s O2 Arena?

Rimes’ show will be on Wednesday, May 8.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm. However, the O2, with all its shops and bars, will open earlier at 10am.

What time will LeAnn Rimes come on stage?

There is not yet official stage times. However, headline performances at the O2 tend to start between 8.30pm and 9pm. Get down early for a good spot in the crowd.

Who is supporting her?

Support comes from Scottish singer and songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist, but this is what Rimes played at a show in California on the same tour at the end of last year (according to Setlist.fm).

Remnants Life Goes On Blue Love Line Nothin’ Better to Do One Way Ticket (Because I Can) The Right Kind of Wrong Can’t Fight the Moonlight Crazy (Willie Nelson cover) Have Mercy (The Judds cover) God’s Work Spaceship How Do I Live Rocket Man (Elton John cover)

Can you still get tickets for LeAnn Rimes at London’s O2 Arena?

You most certainly can. Tickets are available on AXS, starting from £33. Find available tickets here.

