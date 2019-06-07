Learn all the moves to ‘Wannabe’ at a Spice Girls fan zone in Wembley

Are you a girlband fan who’s miserable after missing out on tickets to the latest Spice Girls reunion? Well, you can stop right now, thank you very much. Even if you can’t go to Wembley Stadium to see Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger strut their stuff on stage, just around the corner Boxpark Wembley is throwing the ultimate fan party so you can still get a slice of the action.

Head down to the dedicated Spice Girls fan zone to sip on themed cocktails and learn the group’s iconic dance moves from professional choreographers. You’ll also be able to get styled up with ’90s realness at glitter and face-painting stations then dance the night away to a pop playlist.

The whole thing’s set to look like your old school playground circa 1996 and, unlike Easy V, it totally does come for free (entry). Say you’ll be there?

Wembley Park’s Spice Girls fan zone takes place from Jun 13-15. Entry is free.

