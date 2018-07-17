Learn how to Dirty Dance at Rooftop Film Club

Nobody puts Baby in the corner but the Rooftop Film Club will be sticking her on a roof next week with a screening on ‘Dirty Dancing’ at Roof East in Stratford. To top off a night of high emotion and big moves, audience members will have the chance to learn how to make like Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey with the help of some actual professionals.

Instructors from Covent Garden’s famed Pineapple Dance Studios will be walking, lifting and flexing their way through moves from ‘Footloose’ (July 26), ‘Magic Mike XXL’ (July 27), and ‘Dirty Dancing’ (July 28) – and potentially showing you how it’s done. Just make sure to get there an hour before the screening starts – at 8pm – to learn the secrets of these hot-stepping classics.

Fancy a crack at the Channing Tatum pec pop? Tickets are available at www.rooftopfilmclub.com/london. Bring an easily rippable shirt.



