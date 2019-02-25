Leave London for an afternoon inside this giant pink pineapple

Daydreaming about getting out of the city? Check out our pick of places that are worth leaving the confines of the M25 for...

Visit Berrington Hall's walled garden and you’ll find a striking pink pineapple sitting pretty in the middle. Created by artists Heather and Ivan Morison and titled ‘LOOK!LOOK!LOOK!’, the structure was first imagined as a mini origami maquette referencing the hall’s interior geometric shapes.

Photograph: Ivan Morison

Its pineapple-like appearance was a happy accident, which is bonkers considering the fruit was an indicator of wealth and power in the eighteenth century, when the hall was built, and the estate was known for growing pineapples. The finished fruity pavilion reaches eight metres into the air with folds of pink mesh pulled across its timber frame.

Photograph: Ivan Morison

In the warmer months it serves as more than just a photo op, with workshops happening within it. Once you’ve look, look, looked, there are the rest of the grounds, designed by celebrated landscape gardener Capability Brown, and the mansion to explore.

Photograph: Ivan Morison

