Legendary London restaurant Le Gavroche is auctioning off its wine cellar

Every beanie-hatted, tote bag-bearing bro and their craft beer quaffing sidekick is a wine aficionado these days. So they’ll be very excited to hear that the now closed iconic restaurant, Le Gavroche, is auctioning off the wine from its cellar. Grab your chore jackets and head down to Christie’s, because this is the chance to get your hands on some of the joint’s very fancy vinos.

Opened in 1967 by Albert and Michel Roux Snr, the double Michelin-starred Mayfair fine dining spot helmed by Michel Roux Jr served its last supper in January this year. Now, it needs to sling some of its stock.

In the auction will be over 600 lots including an impressive red and white selection from Burgundy and Bordeaux. The priciest bottle up for sale is a Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 2013, which Christie’s estimates will go for a whopping £9,000-12,000 per bottle. There’s also a Le Pin 2008, which will go for around £9,000-12,000 for 6 bottles. The sale will also include ‘highly collectable’ wines from Château Mouton Rothschild, one of the most prestigious names in fine wine. You can find the full wine listings on the Christie’s website here.

In a separate sale, Christie’s is also auctioning off artefacts from Le Gavroche’s storied history. One deep-pocketed buyer will get their hands on the guestbook, which across two volumes contains over 500 signatures from celeb visitors over the years including Charlie Chaplin, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Barbra Streisand. It’s estimated to go for £3,000-5,000. The restaurant’s iconic sign, porcelain sets and Champagne buckets will also be up for sale.

‘Le Gavroche Part II: The Wine Cellar’ auction is open online here now. The sale will close at midday at April 24.

