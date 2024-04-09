Revealed: Time Out’s 50 best restaurants in London for 2024

Our foodie top 50 is here – with a brand-new number one

Here at Time Out we are thrilled to announce our brand-new best restaurants in London list for 2024.

After 12 months of hard eating and deliberate degustation, we’ve whittled down our 50 absolute favourite restos from across the capital, featuring old school classics, modern marvels, Michelin star spots and neighbourhood treasures.

There’s also a brand new number one topping the list – a restaurant that’s only been open for a matter of months, but has already blown us away with its heroic flavours; Clapton’s marvellous Mambow. The modern Malaysian restaurant is the project of chef/founder Abby Lee, who was cooking under the Mambow name at a food hall in Peckham before launching the first-ever bricks and mortar Mambow site in November 2023.

The rest of top 50 takes you on a culinary tour of the capital, through centuries, boroughs and budgets, with the likes of Sydenham’s Macedonian cafe Mystic Burek, Victorian icon Quality Chop House, 1980s time warp Oslo Court and the original Smithfield branch of St John – which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary – all featuring.

The brand-new top 10 is below – but you can read the top 50 in full here.

Mambow, Clapton Akoko, Fitzrovia Bouchon Racine, Farringdon Speedboat Bar, Chinatown Etles, Walthamstow St John, Clerkenwell Dim Sum Duck, King’s Cross Restaurant St Barts, Smithfield Rochelle Canteen, Shoreditch Brasserie Zedel, Piccadilly

Eat up!

