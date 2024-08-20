Legendary London restaurant St John is bringing back its 1994 menu (and prices)

London’s most iconic restaurant will be celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in style.

St John, which opened up the much-loved and extremely great Smithfields site in October 1994, will be rolling back the clock and serving up its most famous meals at 1994 prices between from September 9-27.

Dishes will include its infamous roast bone marrow and parsley salad, as well as crispy fried pig tail and eel, bacon and mash, as well as the likes of apricots on toast – which has long been off the menu. The menu will change twice daily, and there will also be commemorative 1994 merch on offer. It’s like a royal wedding! Only this will leave a much better taste in your mouth.

Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver launched St John in a former smokehouse by Smithfield Market, and the restaurant has since gone on to birth St John Bread and Wine in Spitalfields and a further restaurant in Marylebone, as well as bakeries in Covent Garden and Borough. There was even a short-lived dalliance with a St John hotel in Chinatown.

Speaking about the anniversary celebrations, Trevor Gulliver, explained: ‘We are going to enjoy this little moment with those close by that really matter and those that we need to say a big thank you to. They are the same, our St John folk and our St John customers across the years. I hope that we’ve found a good solution – both are our future and may the good ship St John sail on, always the same but never the same... Fergus and I are the lucky ones, and we might just have a little lunch somewhere along with a glass of a very good burgundy, raising that toast to our many friends across the years.’

The special menu is available weekdays only from September 9-27, with drinks (sadly) at 2024 prices. Reservations open at 10am on August 22 through OpenTable, and the special merch will drop mid-September on the St John website.

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now to tuck in.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.