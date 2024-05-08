Legendary US festival SXSW is coming to London

Barack Obama, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran are just some of the speakers and musicians who have appeared over the years at festival South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas. Now, the legendary gathering of musicians, world-leaders, actors and creatives is coming to the UK. SXSW is launching a London festival, and it’s going to be in Shoreditch.

Over the course of a week in June 2025, SXSW London will take over dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces in Shoreditch. It will feature speeches, music, tech, gaming and screen showcases, as well as host arts, design and fashion exhibitions and immersive experiences.

The multi-disciplinary festival of speakers and artists is known for exploring technology, science and culture. Since launching in 1987, SXSW has hosted speakers including Deepak Chopra, Melinda Gates, Dave Grohl, Sadiq Khan, Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg, Dr. Lisa Su, Meghan Markle, Tilda Swinton, Taika Waititi, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Webb, Michelle Yeoh and Mark Zuckerberg. Cultural icons like Amy Winehouse, Stormzy, Skepta, New Order and Dua Lipa have also graced its stages.

SXSW London will take place in June 2025. The line-up isn’t out yet, but it promises to showcase European talent. You can register your interest for the event online here.

Randel Bryan, managing director of SXSW London, said: ‘SXSW London will build on Austin's incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world.

‘SXSW London will also provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: ‘I am delighted to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever - confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors and as a global capital of culture.

‘When I was part of SXSW in Austin in 2018, I saw first-hand the electric atmosphere of innovation SXSW creates and I can’t wait to be part of it again. This is a historic opportunity for London to once again bring the world’s most exciting talent together as part of our mission to build a better and more prosperous London for everyone.’

