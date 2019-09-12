Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Let supernatural powers pick your next drink at this mystical London bar
Let supernatural powers pick your next drink at this mystical London bar

By Paula Akpan Posted: Thursday September 12 2019, 6:19pm

The Bloomsbury Club Bar Cocktail Diviner

Ever been faced with a cocktail menu that has so many options that you panic and end up picking a drink you later intensely regret? No, us neither. But if you have been unlucky with lining up your liquor, maybe it’s time your next round was guided by a higher power.

The Bloomsbury Club Bar Cocktail Diviner

Nestled on Great Russell Street, The Bloomsbury Club Bar is known for its plush decor, cosy booths and twinkling fairy lights in its courtyard. And now, the already tantalising venue has introduced a concept that takes the standard cocktail experience to a whole new level: a supernatural level. 

The bar team are being tight-lipped about how it all works (somewhat adding to the mysticism of it all), but a ‘Cocktail Diviner’ will connect with your deepest desires to select your next drink for you. 

The Bloomsbury Club Bar Cocktail Diviner

The brand new cocktail menu is themed around the feelings found in a deck of tarot cards, with a Cocktail Diviner knowing exactly which tonic will match your mood. Feeling blue? A sip of Persian Mist, made up of vodka, cognac and sherry, will be there to lift your spirits. Meanwhile, if you’re feeling mischievous, Mad Monkey is a concoction of tequila, peach citric and chilli tincture, and is there to ensure that you don’t get too reckless. 

The Bloomsbury Club Bar Cocktail Diviner

With a set of 14 cocktails (costing £14 each), there’s a drink to suit every mood. Your fate is no longer in your hands – it’s in your glass.

The Bloomsbury Club Bar is at 16-22 Great Russell St. Open Mon-Sat, 5pm-1am and Sun, 5pm-midnight.

Paula Akpan

