Lewisham has been named London Borough of Culture 2021

Lewisham residents will be hanging up the bunting and planning a party following this morning’s news that the area has been named Borough of Culture for 2021 by Sadiq Khan.

The title comes with £1.35 million in funding to deliver cultural events and activities that celebrate the local community and all things south-east London. Over the years the borough has been home to artists including Kate Bush, grime MC Novelist, and reggae singer Maxi Priest.

Lewisham’s winning bid, called Cultural Activism, focuses on the pressing issue of climate change and bringing communities together to take action.

‘I’m delighted we have been awarded Borough of Culture 2021,’ Mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan, said. ‘This is an incredible opportunity for Lewisham and I couldn’t be more proud to be Lewisham’s mayor and working alongside so many amazing creatives and artists.

‘Our year will showcase what Lewisham has to offer the rest of London and the UK by harnessing the passion and creativity of our cultural sector and the people of Lewisham and channelling this into a programme which will face up to the most significant challenge facing our planet, the climate emergency.’

The borough has planned hundreds of events and activities to take place across the year including an artist-led tribute to Rock Against Racism, a large-scale dance performance, and a climate change festival.

Looks like we’ll be taking the south-east-bound overground a lot next year.

