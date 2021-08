From rooftop cocktails to art deco palaces, here's some of the best of what south London has to offer

When it comes to picking something to do in London, there's simply so much choice: world-class clubs, inspiring galleries, and mind-blowing restaurants – we’ve got the lot. The downside? Frankly, it's a lot to take in. The intrepid urban explorer can check out our ultimate list of 101 things to do in London, but here you’ll find a focused guide to south London – a vibrant area with everything from brilliant brunch spots to bustling street food markets.

From Peckham to Greenwich, Crystal Palace to Brixton, south of the river has never looked more appealing. We’re sure you’ll agree – south London has got it going on.

