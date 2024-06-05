Liam Gallagher at the O2: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Everything you need to know to ensure you have a biblical evening

Liam Gallagher is on stage singing Oasis, we're (probably) about to have a Labour government, and Take That are fresh off an arena tour. The 90s are well and truly back in style.

Thirty years ago Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe. They couldn’t have known then that they would go on to become the decade’s most prolific rock band (sorry Blur – chart numbers don’t lie), and create an entire arsenal of tunes for guys who like to bring out guitars at parties.

Most bands beef with their contemporaries and rivals, but Oasis’ main drama came from Liam and Noel’s inability to play nice and get along. The brothers fought constantly throughout the band’s existence, and according to Liam they still haven't spoken since it’s split. Their poor mum.

This year, Liam is giving the people what they want and touring the country in honour of Definitely Maybe’s 30th birthday. Here's everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher’s four nights at the O2.

Everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher’s UK tour

When is Liam Gallagher playing London’s O2 Arena?

Liam will be playing four sold-out nights at London's O2 arena in the next week, on dates June 6, 7, 10, and 11. No doubt it will be, as Liam himself might say, biblical.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30pm each night. The O2 itself will open earlier, so you’ll be free to roam its restaurants and entertainment spaces before the event if you’re looking to kill time.

What time will Liam come on stage?

Back in the 90s at an Oasis gig you were always at a slight risk that one or both of the brothers would simply decide to walk off stage half way through the set. Luckily, Liam has shed most of the petulance of his twenties, and his shows start promptly at 9pm. The set-list is just under two hours long, so he’ll be wrapped up before 11 – even rock n' roll stars need a good night’s sleep.

Who is supporting Liam Gallagher?

Two bands will be supporting the Man City superfan this week at the O2.

The View, Dundonian indie rockers, will hit the stage at around 7.15pm on June 6 and 7. For the latter half of his London dates, Gallagher will be joined by fellow Britpop alumnus Cast.

What is the setlist for the Definitely Maybe tour?

This is the exciting bit. The tour is in honour of the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut, which the ever-humble Liam describes as ‘the most important album of the ‘90s bar none’.

Although the comment was clearly a bit tongue-in-cheek, there’s no denying that the album had a huge impact on British music forever, influencing countless indie kids in the three decades since. The entire album will be played, as well as a surprise encore. Here's the setlist:

R‌ock 'N' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker

Up In The Sky

Digsy's Dinner

Bring It On Down

Cloudburst

I Will Believe

Half the World Away

D'yer wanna be a Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All The Doors ‌(the original demo version)

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Supersonic

Slide Away

I Am The Walrus

Can you still get tickets for Liam Gallagher at London’s O2 Arena?

There are a very small number of tickets still available through the O2’s website, many of which are resale, meaning they might be a bit pricier. You can have a look at what's left here.

They range from £56.10, for the cheapest face value tickets, to nearly £400 for some.

