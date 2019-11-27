Liberty is offering a drop-in pet portrait service this Christmas

Forget about Black Friday deals, we’ve found the Christmas gift of your dreams. Unless you’re allergic to dog hair, that is.

To celebrate the launch of its first pet collection, Liberty has enlisted NYC-based artist Ben Lenovitz to create in-store portraits of your dog, cat, chicken... or, er, unicorn.

For a taste of what your animal friend could look like on canvas, the artist has posted images of some of his recent muses, including Romeo, Wellington III and, our personal favourite, Poopface, on his Instagram page.

The Pooches of Liberty range includes items such as body wash, dog-friendly advent calendars and champagne, and pet fashion including British-made bow ties, neckerchiefs, fleeces and raincoats – which call out to be immortalised in paint.

Now, to purchase a Dalmatian. Battersea, we're coming.

Portraits cost £140 and are offered on a drop-in basis from Saturday November 30 until December 8.

For more of what to expect at London's iconic department store, read our guide to Liberty.

To get your art fix, have a look at top ten exhibitions in London.