If you ask us, the bigger the bargain, the better. Whether you’re scrimping on subscriptions or cutting down on takeaways, most of us are on a mission to save money wherever we can – and enjoy as much of London as we can for as little money as poss.
And all that explains why budget supermarkets are having such a moment. In this year’s People’s Choice Awards, budget wine grocer Booth’s was voted the country’s favourite place to buy a bottle and Aldi ranked highly in Which?’s study to find the UK’s favourite supermarket. Now, there’s even more good news for London bargain lovers: listen up.
As part of huge expansion plans throughout the UK, Lidl has revealed it wants to build nearly 250 new supermarkets in London. As it stands, the chain has around 100 stores in the capital.
Areas such as Camden, Notting Hill and Shoreditch are among the areas named on the store’s new London location wish list. Here is the full list of places in the capital that Lidl wants to open new supermarkets.
London locations that could be getting new Lidl supermarkets
London south
- Addiscombe
- Addlestone
- Ashtead
- Balham
- Banstead
- Barnes
- Battersea
- Beckenham
- Bickley
- Biggin Hill
- Brockley
- Bromley - South
- Camberwell
- Carshalton
- Cheam
- Chertsey
- Chessington - East
- Chessington - North
- Chislehurst
- Clapham Common
- Clapham - North
- Clapham - Old Town
- Clapham - South
- Cobham
- Coulsdon
- Deptford - High Street
- Downham
- Dulwich
- Earlsfield
- East Dulwich
- East Sheen/Mortlake
- Elephant & Castle
- Elmers End
- Esher
- Ewell
- Forest Hill
- Grove Park
- Ham/Kingston - North
- Hampton/Hampton Hill
- Hayes
- Herne Hill
- Kingston - Town Centre
- Lee
- Lewisham - High Street
- Lewisham - North
- London Bridge/Borough
- Lower Morden
- Molesey
- New Cross
- Nine Elms
- North Bellingham
- North Bermondsey
- North Cheam
- North Sheen/Kew
- Orpington
- Peckham - Rye Lane
- Penge
- Petts Wood
- Purley
- Raynes Park
- Richmond - Town Centre
- Roehampton
- Selsdon
- Shepperton
- Shirley
- South Norwood
- Southfields
- Staines - West
- Streatham Hill
- Sunbury
- Surbiton
- Sutton
- Swanley
- Sydenham
- Tadworth
- Teddington
- Thames Ditton
- Tolworth
- Tulse Hill
- Twickenham
- Vauxhall
- Walton-on-Thames
- Wandsworth
- Wandsworth - York Road
- Waterloo
- West Norwood
- Weybridge
- Whyteleafe/Kenley
- Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Chase
- Worcester Park
London northeast
- Aldgate
- Aveley/Purfleet
- Barkingside
- Bethnal Green
- Bexley
- Blackfen
- Blackhorse Road
- Bounds Green
- Bow
- Broadgate
- Canning Town
- Chingford - North
- Chingford - South
- Clapton
- Cockfosters
- Collier Row
- Crayford
- Crouch End
- Dagenham - East
- Dagenham - South
- Dalston
- Dartford - North
- Debden
- Edmonton Green
- Elm Park
- Enfield
- Finsbury Park
- Gallows Corner
- Gants Hill
- Great Cambridge Road
- Greenwich
- Hackney - Central
- Haggerston
- Highams Park
- Highgate
- Homerton
- Ilford
- Isle of Dogs
- Kidbrooke
- Kingsland
- Lea Bridge
- Leyton
- Leytonstone
- Manor Park
- Moorgate/Barbican
- Muswell Hill
- North Hornchurch
- North Romford
- Northumberland Heath
- Palmers Green
- Plaistow
- Plaistow - South
- Plumstead
- Ponders End
- Rainham
- Seven Sisters
- Shooters Hill
- Shoreditch
- Sidcup
- Silvertown
- South Tottenham
- Southgate
- St. Paul’s
- Stamford Hill
- Stoke Newington
- Stratford
- Tottenham
- Upminster
- Walthamstow - Wood Street
- Wanstead
- Wapping
- West Ham
- West Thamesmead
- Whipps Cross
- White Hart Lane
- Winchmore Hill
- Woodford
- Woolwich Road
London northwest
- Abbots Langley
- Angel
- Archway
- Barnet - East Barnet
- Barnet - Friern Barnet
- Barnet - High Barnet/Chipping Barnet
- Barnet - New Barnet
- Belsize Park
- Brentford
- Bushey
- Caledonian Road
- Camden
- Canonbury
- Chalk Farm
- Charing Cross/Covent Garden
- Chelsea
- Chiswick
- Clerkenwell
- Colindale
- Cricklewood
- Ealing - Ealing Broadway
- Ealing - South Ealing
- Earl’s Court
- Eastcote
- Finchley - Finchley Central
- Finchley - East Finchley
- Finchley - North Finchley
- Fulham
- Golders Green/Temple Fortune
- Hampstead
- Hanworth
- Harlesden/Stonebridge
- Harrow - North Harrow
- Harrow - South Harrow
- Hendon
- Highbury
- Hillingdon
- Holborn
- Isleworth
- Kensal Rise
- Kensal Town
- Kensington - Kensington
- High Street
- Kensington - South
- Kensington
- Kentish Town
- Kenton
- Kilburn
- Kings Cross
- Kingsbury/Queensbury
- Knightsbridge
- Marylebone
- Mill Hill
- Neasden
- North Acton/Park Royal
- Northwood
- Notting Hill
- Osterley
- Paddington/Bayswater
- Pimlico
- Radlett
- Rickmansworth
- Ruislip
- Soho/Mayfair
- Southall
- Swiss Cottage
- Uxbridge
- Victoria/Westminster
- Watford - Garston
- Watford - North
- Watford - West/Croxley Green
- Wealdstone
- Wembley - Wembley Central
- Wembley - Wembley Park
- West Drayton
- West Hampstead
- West Hounslow
- Whetstone
- White City
- Willesden
Remember, though: these locations only represent potential new sites. So, fingers crossed that bargains aplenty could make it to a supermarket near you sometime soon.
