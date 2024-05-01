The supermarket’s wish list for new supermarkets includes over 200 more for the capital

If you ask us, the bigger the bargain, the better. Whether you’re scrimping on subscriptions or cutting down on takeaways, most of us are on a mission to save money wherever we can – and enjoy as much of London as we can for as little money as poss.

And all that explains why budget supermarkets are having such a moment. In this year’s People’s Choice Awards, budget wine grocer Booth’s was voted the country’s favourite place to buy a bottle and Aldi ranked highly in Which?’s study to find the UK’s favourite supermarket. Now, there’s even more good news for London bargain lovers: listen up.

As part of huge expansion plans throughout the UK, Lidl has revealed it wants to build nearly 250 new supermarkets in London. As it stands, the chain has around 100 stores in the capital.

Areas such as Camden, Notting Hill and Shoreditch are among the areas named on the store’s new London location wish list. Here is the full list of places in the capital that Lidl wants to open new supermarkets.

London locations that could be getting new Lidl supermarkets

London south



Addiscombe



Addlestone



Ashtead



Balham



Banstead



Barnes



Battersea



Beckenham



Bickley



Biggin Hill



Brockley



Bromley - South



Camberwell



Carshalton



Cheam



Chertsey



Chessington - East



Chessington - North



Chislehurst



Clapham Common



Clapham - North



Clapham - Old Town



Clapham - South



Cobham



Coulsdon



Deptford - High Street



Downham



Dulwich



Earlsfield



East Dulwich



East Sheen/Mortlake



Elephant & Castle

Elmers End



Esher



Ewell



Forest Hill



Grove Park



Ham/Kingston - North



Hampton/Hampton Hill



Hayes



Herne Hill



Kingston - Town Centre



Lee



Lewisham - High Street



Lewisham - North



London Bridge/Borough



Lower Morden



Molesey



New Cross



Nine Elms



North Bellingham



North Bermondsey



North Cheam



North Sheen/Kew



Orpington



Peckham - Rye Lane



Penge



Petts Wood



Purley



Raynes Park



Richmond - Town Centre



Roehampton



Selsdon



Shepperton



Shirley



South Norwood



Southfields



Staines - West



Streatham Hill



Sunbury



Surbiton



Sutton



Swanley



Sydenham



Tadworth



Teddington



Thames Ditton



Tolworth



Tulse Hill



Twickenham



Vauxhall



Walton-on-Thames



Wandsworth



Wandsworth - York Road



Waterloo



West Norwood



Weybridge



Whyteleafe/Kenley



Wimbledon



Wimbledon Chase



Worcester Park

London northeast

Aldgate

Aveley/Purfleet

Barkingside

Bethnal Green

Bexley

Blackfen

Blackhorse Road

Bounds Green

Bow

Broadgate

Canning Town

Chingford - North

Chingford - South

Clapton

Cockfosters

Collier Row

Crayford

Crouch End

Dagenham - East

Dagenham - South

Dalston

Dartford - North

Debden

Edmonton Green

Elm Park

Enfield

Finsbury Park

Gallows Corner

Gants Hill

Great Cambridge Road

Greenwich

Hackney - Central

Haggerston

Highams Park

Highgate

Homerton

Ilford

Isle of Dogs

Kidbrooke

Kingsland

Lea Bridge

Leyton

Leytonstone

Manor Park

Moorgate/Barbican

Muswell Hill

North Hornchurch

North Romford

Northumberland Heath

Palmers Green

Plaistow

Plaistow - South

Plumstead

Ponders End

Rainham

Seven Sisters

Shooters Hill

Shoreditch

Sidcup

Silvertown

South Tottenham

Southgate

St. Paul’s

Stamford Hill

Stoke Newington

Stratford

Tottenham

Upminster

Walthamstow - Wood Street

Wanstead

Wapping

West Ham

West Thamesmead

Whipps Cross

White Hart Lane

Winchmore Hill

Woodford

Woolwich Road

London northwest

Abbots Langley

Angel

Archway

Barnet - East Barnet

Barnet - Friern Barnet

Barnet - High Barnet/Chipping Barnet

Barnet - New Barnet

Belsize Park

Brentford

Bushey

Caledonian Road

Camden

Canonbury

Chalk Farm

Charing Cross/Covent Garden

Chelsea

Chiswick

Clerkenwell

Colindale

Cricklewood

Ealing - Ealing Broadway

Ealing - South Ealing

Earl’s Court

Eastcote

Finchley - Finchley Central

Finchley - East Finchley

Finchley - North Finchley

Fulham

Golders Green/Temple Fortune

Hampstead

Hanworth

Harlesden/Stonebridge

Harrow - North Harrow

Harrow - South Harrow

Hendon

Highbury

Hillingdon

Holborn

Isleworth

Kensal Rise

Kensal Town

Kensington - Kensington

High Street

Kensington - South

Kensington

Kentish Town

Kenton

Kilburn

Kings Cross

Kingsbury/Queensbury

Knightsbridge

Marylebone

Mill Hill

Neasden

North Acton/Park Royal

Northwood

Notting Hill

Osterley

Paddington/Bayswater

Pimlico

Radlett

Rickmansworth

Ruislip

Soho/Mayfair

Southall

Swiss Cottage

Uxbridge

Victoria/Westminster

Watford - Garston

Watford - North

Watford - West/Croxley Green

Wealdstone

Wembley - Wembley Central

Wembley - Wembley Park

West Drayton

West Hampstead

West Hounslow

Whetstone

White City

Willesden

Remember, though: these locations only represent potential new sites. So, fingers crossed that bargains aplenty could make it to a supermarket near you sometime soon.

