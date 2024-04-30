How the 2025 London Marathon is already breaking records

Just over a week after the 2024 race, next year’s edition has a record number of applicants

The 2024 London Marathon took place just over a week ago – and it’s safe to say the hype still hasn’t died down. A whopping 50,000 people turned out to run in the capital this year, with crowds cheering on everyone from professional athletes and everyday people to celebrities like The Masked Singer host and comedian Joel Dommett, who completed the race in just under five hours and 20 minutes while wearing a fishy piranha suit.

Whilst next year’s marathon is a whole year away, it’s already breaking records. The London Marathon 2025 organisers have already received 840,318 applications for the 2025 race, up from 578,374 in last year’s public ballot. It seems that people just can’t wait to get those running shoes on.

Event director Hugh Brasher commented that next year’s applications have an increase in applications from women, from 43 percent to 49 percent. And it’s no shock more women feel inspired to start pounding the pavement for next year’s marathon – after all, this year Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women’s world record marathon time with a chill 2:16:16.

For those still considering tightening those laces and getting a chicken fancy dress costume out of the attic ready for next year's marathon, sadly the public ballot applications are now closed. However – the good news is that you can still apply to run for many charities who still have places for the 2025 race.

If you fancy yourself a bit of a runner and are interested, the race’s official website gives links to plenty of charities which you can still represent in 2025’s race. You can check that out here.

How many people have applied for the London Marathon 2025?

A whopping 840,318 prospective runners have applied for next year’s race.

How to enter next year’s marathon

Sadly it’s too late to apply for the ballot to run next year without charity sponsorship. However, some charities still have places where you can run and raise money. You can see a full list of those here.

You can find out more about the London Marathon ballot on Time Out here.

