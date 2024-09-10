Lidl is opening a pop-up patisserie in central London – and it’s selling its viral croissant handbags

Lidl is famous for three things: low prices, an eclectic middle aisle, and an unreasonably good bakery.

The bakery is so good, in fact, that it inspired a line of handbags by designer Nikolas Bentel, which are made to look like they have a real croissant inside of them. This may seem like a random crossover, but if you think about it, pastry-inspired bags would be right at home in that iconic middle aisle. The original run of the Lidl x Nikolas Bentel accessories sold out in two minutes, so it’s safe to say that this is a hugely sought after item.

And you'll have a chance to grab your own in London this week. They will be available from a pop-up ‘Patisserie Lidl’ shop in celebration of London Fashion Week 2024. You’ll be able to get your hands on real, edible croissants for 59p, other sweet pastries, and, of course, the elusive bag itself, between the hours of 9am-4pm this Friday and Saturday (September 13 and 14).

There will only be a limited number available and they’ll be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, so get to the store ASAP. They’ll be £50, which is a steal for such an iconic moment in fashion history. And if you need a reason more than just adding to your wardrobe, all proceeds will be going to the NSPCC, so you’re actually helping children in the process.

Here’s a peak at what could be yours if you’re lucky this Friday.

Photograph: Lidl x Nikolas Bentel

The stall will be at 55A Dean Street in Soho (​​W1D 6AG).

