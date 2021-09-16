Lobster masterminds Rob Dann and Jamie Watts have moved out of their Bermondsey setup to open their Little Lobster Bar in Borough Market. The duo have been serving up lobsters from their 1957 Vintage VW split screen converted Campervan since 2018 and decided it was time to move to a new location and what better place than Borough Market.

On the menu you can expect to find classic renditions of your favourite lobster dishes like fan favourite - the lobster and crayfish roll – a brioche bun overflowing with lobster claw, tail, knuckle and crayfish with rapeseed mayo house and celery salt, cheese enthusiasts can opt for the lobster mac and cheese with three kinds of cheese, topped with crispy shallots and fresh oregano and there's also a crispy lobster arancini with sun-dried tomato tapenade and fresh chives on offer. If for some ungodly reason you're not a fan of lobster there's also crab tacos, shrimp roll and crab croquettes and fries, guacamole and tortilla chips on the menu.

It wouldn't be a lobster party without champagne, the duo will be sloshing out the finest bubbles with Champagne Laurent-Perrier, La Curvee Brut NV and Curvée Rosé available to wash down those tasty lobster rolls. There's also all the familiar favourites like Prosecco, Pimms, Aperol Spritz, Negronis and frozen Margaritas for you to enjoy riverside.

Bedale Street, Borough Market London, SE1 9AL

Five new restaurant openings we’re super jazzed about

Hype Dish: Four Legs’ incomparable Dexter Cheeseburger