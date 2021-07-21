Five new restaurant openings we're super jazzed about

The Water House Project

From a supper club at his Bethnal Green flat to a residency on Mare Street, chef Gabriel Waterhouse is finally launching his first permanent restaurant this September. The Water House Project will offer a monthly nine-course menu in a dinner party style setting with chefs and staff knocking about with diners in a friendly fashion from the ‘borderless’ kitchen. The launch menu will include a pork belly donut with plum chutney. Highly buff.

1 Corbridge Cres, E2 9DS

Korean Dinner Party

The US travel ban means there’s no jetting off to Los Angeles right now, but Korean Dinner Party is doing its best to bring a little bit of the city’s gastronomic flair to London. Fusing the flavours of LA’s Koreatown with its vibey Mexican food heritage, as well as bacon mochi, pork neck al pastor tacos and cheesy corn dogs, cocktails include a Yakult Royale with champagne. Tipsiness and probiotic bacteria for gut health? What’s not to like?!

Top Floor, Kingly Court, Carnaby St, W1B 5PW

Jose Pizarro

Spanish chef José Pizarro is such a kitchen king that he’s not just opened one new restaurant, but two. Both are within the refined grounds of the Royal Academy, with the swankier of the pair known as simply José Pizarro at the RA and serving up Jamón Ibérico and strawberry gazpacho. Slightly more casj is Poster Bar by José, with sharing small plates and an informal Spanish café vibe. So take your mates to Poster Bar and take your dates to José Pizarro. Easy.

The RA, Burlington House, Piccadilly, W1J 0BD

The Seafood Bar

Amsterdam’s Seafood Bar opened in 2012 and has been a highlight of the city’s dining scene ever since. Now the de Visscher family are bringing their sustainable seafood and fish parlour to a 1730 Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse in Soho in what’ll be their first opening outside of Holland. Bring on the shrimp.

77 Dean St, W1D 3SH

Sucre

One of Buenos Aires’ most respected chefs, Fernando Trocca has just flinged open the doors of his very first London restaurant. An outpost of the Argentinian spot of the same name, Sucre melds Latin American open fire cookery with international influences. Think aged Cheddar and onion empanada as well as monkfish tail with XO sauce and black beans cooked over charcoal. Check out the downstairs cocktail bar Abajo for the most inventive highball menu in town.

47 Great Marlborough St, W1F 7JP