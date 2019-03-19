Revealed: west Londoners are hooked on social media and coffee

If you’ve clicked through to this page from a link on Facebook or Twitter, there’s a good chance you’re from west London. In fact, this year’s Time Out Index found that those who live in the west of the capital ranked highest when it came to needing social media to make it through the week.

And it wasn’t the socialites of Kensington & Chelsea who topped the poll when it came to not being able to beat their Insta addictions either. That distinction went to Hillingdon, where 54 percent of locals say they can’t get through the week without checking their notifications.

The wider west area also hit the top spot for email-checking. Could this need for digital contact be because west Londoners are also the most solitary folk in London? Three in ten said they had felt lonely in the past 24 hours.

Instead of taking them to the pub to cheer them up, though, you’d be better off heading out for a flat white. These healthy folk are the least likely to be found propping up a bar, but their caffeine addiction is up there with their reliance on social media. A staggering 54 percent of west Londoners told us they couldn’t get through seven days without coffee, topping the caffeine charts in the city. They’re also prepared to shell out the most on a cup of joe: £3.27 compared to the £3.11 overall city average. Though maybe that’s just what a coffee costs in Kensington.

