Camden Market
Loads of buff Camden Market food stalls are dead cheap right now

You can fill your face for a fiver

Joe Mackertich
Joe Mackertich
The three foodie bits of Camden have come together like Voltron to offer a delicious cornucopia of cheap eats. Camden Market (the original food bit), Camden Market Buck Street (the Boxparky bit) and Hawley Wharf (the shiny new bit) represent an absolute ton of quality street food vendors. And right now they’re pretty much all offering humongous discounts.

The days of Camden being synonymous solely with stinking fifth-hand leather jackets and joss sticks are over. Now it’s a genuine food destination! For the next few weeks (finishing February 13) you can fill your face from each stall for just a fiver. All you have to do is download a free voucher and you’re away.

Let’s talk options. Shrimpy at Hawley Wharf has a banging shrimp burger. Then you’ve got matcha ice-cream sundaes at Tsujiri and duck wraps from The Duck Shed.

Meanwhile, Buck Street (which specialises in eco-friendly stuff) can fix you up with Argentinian sandwiches from Asador, godlike Indonesian curry from Rendang and Rice or the enigmatic Three Nugget Deal courtesy of Hip Hop Chicken.

Finally Camden Market can supply you with achiote spiced lamb chilli tacos (Meat Head Mexican), Super Mario mac ’n’ cheese (Mac Factory) and slow-cooked salt beef bagels (Brisket and Bagel). 

Read the (very) full list of participating restaurants, and download your voucher here. Offer ends on February 13. Camden forever! Long live the indie-sleaze revival!

The best vegan-friendly restaurants in London right now.

What London chefs really make of the restaurant flick ‘Boiling Point’.

