Nassim Soleimanpour’s ‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit’ is a cult theatre show par excellence, which started life at the 2011 Edinburgh Fringe, where a different performer each show would – with no preparation at all – read the play’s script and follow its stage directions, having never seen it before. While the idea is to not overly divulge the contents, the work is a playful and chilling work that took the form it did because the reader was intended to be a proxy for Iranian playwright Soleimanpour, who was unable to leave his home country at the time because he’d refused to do national service (he has subsequently left although that doesn’t take anything away from the show).

Back then, the performers were basically random theatre people: I first heard about it because I bumped into my not-at-all famous friend Debbie on the street in Edinburgh and she said I should come down and watch her do the show. But as its reputation has increased, so bigger names have been attracted and long story short, the show is about to have its biggest and starriest run ever with a five-week West End run in which a different celebrity will read at each performance.

The production was announced last month, when big names included Michael Sheen, Daisy Edgar Jones and Richard Gadd. Good luck seeing them now, but great news: a new and apparently final extension has been announced, and with it a slew of big name readers including Harriet Walter, Paloma Faith, Sheila Atim, Rory Kinnear and Denise Gough.

Unlike some shows of this ilk where it’s left to random fate who you get, the producers have shared a performance schedule so that you can ensure you can attend your fav sleb’s performance. Are we going to share it with you? Hell yes we’re going to share it with you:

Tuesday 1 October (8.00pm) – NICK MOHAMMED

Wednesday 2 October (8.00pm) – MATHEW BAYNTON

Thursday 3 October (8.00pm) - JILL HALFPENNY

Friday 4 October (8.00pm) – MICHAEL SHEEN

Saturday 5 October (3.00pm) – DAISY EDGAR JONES

Saturday 5 October (8.00pm) – PEARL MACKIE

Sunday 6 October (2.00pm)– BEN BAILEY SMITH

Sunday 6 October (8.00pm) – JASON ISAACS

Tuesday 8 October (8.00pm) – OLLY ALEXANDER

Wednesday 9 October (8.00pm) – KATE FLEETWOOD

Thursday 10 October (8.00pm) – ALFRED ENOCH

Friday 11 October (8.00pm) – JOHN BISHOP

Saturday 12 October (3.00pm) – TONIA SOTIROPOULOU

Saturday 12 October (8.00pm) – JONATHAN PRYCE

Sunday 13 October (2.00pm) – KEITH ALLEN

Sunday 13 October (6.00pm) - RICHARD GADD

Monday 14 October (8.00pm) – OMARI DOUGLAS

Tuesday 15 October (8.00pm) – ALAN DAVIES

Wednesday 16 October (8.00pm) – SALLY PHILLIPS

Thursday 17 October (8.00pm) – CATHERINE TATE

Friday 18 October (8.00pm) – FREEMA AGYEMAN

Saturday 19 October (2.00pm) – JULIE HESMONDHALGH

Saturday 19 October (5.00pm) – JOE DEMPSIE

Saturday 19 October (8.00pm) – CALLUM SCOTT HOWELLS

Monday 21 October (7.30pm) - HARRIET WALTER

Tuesday 22 October (7.30pm) - ELIZABETH MCGOVERN

Wednesday 23 October (7.30pm) - TOBY JONES

Thursday 24 October (7.30pm) - STEPHEN MERCHANT

Friday 25 October (7.30pm) - NAOKO MORI

Saturday 26 October (2.00pm) - TANYA REYNOLDS

Saturday 26 October (5.00pm) - ADJOA ANDOH

Saturday 26 October (8.00pm) - RALF LITTLE

Monday 28 October (7.30pm) – TRACY-ANN OBERMAN

Tuesday 29 October (7.30pm) - MATT LUCAS

Wednesday 30 October (7.30pm) - KATE PHILLIPS

Thursday 31 October (7:30pm) - MIRIAM MARGOLYES

Friday 1 November (7.30pm) - PALOMA FAITH

Saturday 2 November (2pm) - STOCKARD CHANNING

Saturday 2 November (5.00pm) - SANJEEV BHASKAR

Saturday 2 November (8.00pm) - SHEILA ATIM

Monday 4 November (7.30pm) - RORY KINNEAR

Tuesday 5 November (7.30pm) - LENNY HENRY

Wednesday 6 November (7.30pm) - MINNIE DRIVER

Thursday 7 November (7.30pm) - AMBIKA MOD

Friday 8 November (7.30pm) - RYAN CALAIS CAMERON

Saturday 9 November (2.00pm) - DOUGLAS HENSHALL

Saturday 9 November (5.00pm) - KATHERINE PARKINSON

Saturday 9 November (8.00pm) - DENISE GOUGH

