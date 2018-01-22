Loads of free doughnuts are coming to Notting Hill

Aussie doughnut shop Doughnut Time is opening a Notting Hill branch this Saturday (January 27), and it’s giving away two hours of free doughnuts from noon to 2pm to celebrate.

The shop is next to The Notting Hill Bookshop, you know: where Hugh Grant meets Julia Roberts in ‘Notting Hill’. This fact is not lost on Doughnut Time, which has teamed up with ‘Bake Off’ 2017 finalist Steven Carter-Bailey to create a limited edition ‘Anna Scott’ brownie (dark chocolate glaze with ‘milk chocolate drizzle and curls’). They’ve also made ‘the last brownie’, featuring a ‘whoopsie daisy’ flower. Yes, the obsessive level of detail to these Notting Hill references is making us feel uncomfortable too. Whatever. How many free doughnuts do you think it’s physically possible to eat in two hours?

Doughnut Time will be giving out free doughnuts noon-2pm on Saturday January 27 at 15 Blenheim Crescent.

